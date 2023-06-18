Bollywood star Pooja Bhatt revealed as surprise contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2

In a highly anticipated premiere of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday night, Bollywood actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was unveiled as the surprise final contestant.

While the makers had already teased the identities of 12 celebrities participating in the show, Pooja’s entry came as an exciting twist for the viewers.

The episode featured an intense round of grilling of the contestants by Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sunny Leone, TV producer Sandiip Sikcand, and news anchor Dibang.

Pooja was initially seen as one of the panelists, but as the night progressed, host Salman Khan dropped a bombshell.

After sending Avinash Sachdev inside the house, Khan surprised everyone by announcing that one more contestant would be joining the others, and that too from the panel itself.

The crowd erupted with excitement as Salman called out Pooja Bhatt’s name, revealing her as the 13th contestant.

When questioned about her role on the show by Salman Khan, Pooja confidently stated, “I am going to be the voice of the audience this season. For now, I will be on the panel.”

Her presence promises to add an intriguing dynamic to the already captivating show.

Pooja joins numerous celebrities from the entertainment industry as contestants, including Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Jiya Shankar, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar, and popular VJ Cyrus Broacha among others.

In 2021, Bhatt made her highly anticipated web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. She was last seen in the 2022 film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

The Salman Khan-hosted second season of the show will be streamed for six weeks exclusively on the JioCinema platform.