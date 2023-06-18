Budget approved with allies consensus: Ahsan Iqbal

Planning Minister Ahasan Iqbal shooting down the concerns of ally party PPP about federal budget for fiscal year 2023-24, clarified that the budget was approved by the consensus of the allies.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always included allies in his decisions.

Ahsan said when the PMLN government came into power along with it sallies, there were two ways in front of the PML-N leadership, saving politics or the state, and the PMLN choose the latter option.

He alleged that ‘change’ of 2018 has become a nightmare for Pakistan. “Terrorism was eradicated from Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but the journey of progress from Pakistan was ended under conspiracy. PML-N gave CPEC as a gift to the country but a clumsy, inexperienced worker was given a certificate of trustworthiness,” he said.

Planning minister said ‘inexperienced worker’ was made the country’s prime minister and that person had not planned a single project in four years stint in power.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the former prime minister built only the ‘highway of hatred’. “Investors fled Pakistan because of this person,” Ahsan Iqbal said. “If the PML-N leadership had not taken care of Pakistan, we would have defaulted,” the minister said.

PMLN decides to take PPP on board about budget concerns

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has decided to take PPP on board about budget concerns and in this regard the government led team will hold a meeting with the PPP at Prime Minister Secretariat.

SAMAA TV reported that Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah is expected to sit in the meeting as well.

The federal government brief the Sindh government on the fund’s allocation for the rehabilitation of flood hit people of province.

The Sindh government demanded the federal government to allocate separate budget for flood hit people of Sindh.