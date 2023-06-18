CTD arrests BLA commander in Dera Ghazi Khan

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) apprehended a significant commander of the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

CTD officials have identified the arrested individual as Rashid Bashmani, a prominent commander within the banned BLA. Bashmani was allegedly involved in disseminating controversial content on social media platforms.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused and have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover further details and gather valuable intelligence.

Given the arrest of Rashid Bashmani, it is expected that the ongoing investigation will yield important revelations and valuable leads for law enforcement agencies.