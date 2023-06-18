FIA nabs 3 passengers with fake travel documents at Karachi airport

The FIA Immigration Police have arrested three passengers, one of whom is a Chinese national, at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for attempting to travel on fraudulent travel documents.

The primary suspect, identified as Leo Ping, was apprehended while attempting to board a flight from Karachi to Bahrain. Investigations revealed that Ping was in possession of forged travel documents.

Another passenger, Iqbal Muhammad Arshad, was also caught trying to travel on fake travel documents from the same flight. Arshad hails from the Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab.

In a separate incident, a passenger named Imran was unable to provide satisfactory explanations to immigration authorities regarding his intended destination, which was Qatar. During the subsequent investigation, a passport was discovered in Imran Ali’s pocket.

Further examination of the recovered passport revealed that it contained a counterfeit Schengen visa and multiple fake immigration stamps.

The FIA Immigration Police are diligently conducting inquiries into the matter to ascertain the extent of the network involved in facilitating these fraudulent travel activities.