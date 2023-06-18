PM wants probe into Greece boat accident, action against human smugglers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to conduct an investigation into the boat capsizing incident off the coast of Greece, and take immediate action against those involved in human trafficking.

The prime minister has stressed that a crackdown on people involved in human trafficking should be initiated.

He has also issued directives to the agencies concerned to identify human traffickers.

The PM said human smugglers forcing people, through fraud claims, to take dangerous measures should be identified.

An immediate crackdown on the agents involved in the heinous crime should be launched and exemplary punishment given to the culprits.

The sympathies of the entire nation, including me, are with the families of the deceased, Shehbaz said.

On the other hand, the FIA has appointed DIG Sher Alam Shinwari as the focal person for information on the missing migrants from the accident.