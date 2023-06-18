Gas discovered from Wali field added to SNGPL network

In a development in the efforts to end the energy crisis in the country, the gas reserves discovered from the Wali gas field have been added to the network of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited had discovered gas reserves in Wali area of Lakki Marwat last year.

A spokesperson said the SNGPL laid a pipeline on an emergency basis for gas supply.

Due to the efforts of the Sui Northern board and the current management, the pipeline was completed ahead of schedule, he added.

The SNGPL laid a 66-kilometer pipeline to add gas into the system.

An initial gas supply of 10MMCFD has started from Wali gas field, the spokesman added.