Murtaza Wahab to take oath as Karachi Mayor today

Newly elected Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad deputy mayor of the Karachi will take oath on Monday (today).

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Gulshan Jinnah Polo Ground in Karachi

Municipal Karachi said that the ceremony will be started at 5 pm. The Election Commissioner Sindh Ijaz Anwar Chauhan will administer oath from mayor and deputy Mayor of Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad were elected mayor and deputy mayor on June 15 in neck and neck contest between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

JI accused PPP of stealing the mandate of the country’s largest city by population and observed black day against what they called alleged controversial elections of the mayor and deputy mayor. The JI also wrote a letter to the ECP over the alleged rigging.

However, PPP rejected all the allegations of the JI and asked the Jamaat-e-Islami to respect the mandate of the city.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the wining of the PPP in the local bodies’ elections of Sindh as reflection of people of Sindh on the performance of PPP government in the Sindh.

Over 30 members of the PTI did not participate in the voting and Murtaza Wahab won the contest of mayoral elections by securing 173 votes and defeated his rival Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman who got 160 votes.