PM extends ‘best wishes’ to national stars at Special Olympics World Games

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his best wishes to the 87-member delegation of the country’s differently-abled athletes who are taking part in the Special Olympics World Games 2023 being held in Germany from June 17 to June 25.

Taking to Twitter, the premier penned that “I am confident that our special and privileged athletes will use the mega opportunity to bring laurels to the motherland through their talent and determination.”

He further said that in an 87-member delegation consisting of both male and female sportspeople, Pakistan has a strong representation in the global event.

“Now is the time to reap the fruit of hard work they put in while preparing for 11 games,” he added.

The prime minister said that the delegation have the prayers of the whole nation with them.