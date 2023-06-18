Kallar Kahar accident: FIR filed against bus owner, driver, terminal manager

An FIR has been lodged into the Kallar Kahar bus tragedy that killed 12 people and injured 32 others, with some of them critical.

In the FIR, the police claim to have identified those responsible for the horrific bus accident in Salt Range, Kallar Kahar.

They have held the bus owner, driver, terminal manager and motor vehicle examiner as responsible.

A case against the above-mentioned was registered at the Kallar Kahar police station on the complaint of the police.

According to the FIR, the bus was not completely fit for travel even at the time of departure from the Rawalpindi terminal.

The owner of the bus, Ikram, station manager Ansar and driver Farhat Abbas Shah were responsible for the accident, the FIR stated.

It further stated that the three were aware of the fault in the bus, but despite that they let it undertake the journey.

The bodies of the 12 victims of the accident have been sent to their native areas. Most of the deceased belonged to the districts of Jhang, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

The injured also belonged to Jhang, Sargodha, Abbottabad and Rawalpindi.

One of the women killed in the accident could not be identified. Her body is kept the mortuary of the Chakwal District Headquarters Hospital for identification.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hs already expressed deep grief over the lives lost in the accident.

Read More: 14 killed, many injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar