FIR lodged: ‘Bus was not completely fit when it left terminal’

An FIR has been lodged of the Kallar Kahar tragedy in which 12 people lost their lives while 32 passengers sustained injuries and some of them are critically injured.

The FIR nominated owner of the bus company, manager and bus terminal manager in the FIR.

The Police claimed in the FIR stated that the passenger bus was not completely fit at time when it left the bus terminal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already expressed deep grief over the lives lost in the Kallar Kahar bus accident on Saturday.

