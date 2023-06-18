BLF commander Nawaz Rind killed in ‘infighting’ in neighboring country

A commander of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Nawaz Ali Rind, was killed due to alleged infighting in the group.

Nawaz Rind reportedly died in a neighboring country under mysterious circumstances.

The alleged terrorist belonged to Awaran and was a leading member of the banned BLF since 2014.

After the recent arrest of former chief of the Baloch National Army, Gulzar Imam Shambay, differences have developed among the militant groups, while an alliance of outlawed separatist organizations, BRAS, has also suffered setbacks.

Nawaz Ali Rind was said to be involved in several attacks on security forces.

The outlawed organizations have reportedly come under severe pressure following the arrest of Gulzar Shambay and the successes of intelligence agencies.

The terrorist organizations have apparently started killing their own commanders after the noose was tightened around them.

A few days ago, Jamaatul Ahrar commander Sarbakaf Mohmand was also targeted in a similar manner.