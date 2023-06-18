Twitter video app for smart TVs is ‘coming’, announces Elon Musk

A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company’s plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

This move aligns with Twitter’s recent focus on expanding its video content offerings on the platform.

Musk’s statement came in response to a tweet suggesting the need for a Twitter video app, to which he replied, “It’s coming.”

TWITTER SCREENGRAB

During an investor presentation on Thursday, newly appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk outlined Twitter’s strategy to prioritize video, creator partnerships, and commerce initiatives as part of the company’s efforts to rejuvenate its business beyond digital advertising.

One slide from the presentation highlighted that vertical video already accounts for over 10% of the time users spend on Twitter.