Merciless waves: Greece boat tragedy leaves victims’ families in grief

The victims families of the Pakistani youth from Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sheikhupura, Okara and Azad Jammu Kashmir—who either drowned or went missing in the Greece boat accident tragedy—have left nothing but a grief but hopeful that their loves ones will return.

Muhammad Amjad’s mother from Sialkot sat quietly in her home and waiting for good news that her son will return soon from the seas of Greece where the migrant ship drowned leaving 77 people including 12 Pakistanis dead.

Her son wanted to go to Europe for a better future but the unfortunate tragedy strikes the migrants’ boat.

While, four youths of Sheikhupura were also became victims of the merciless waves. The unfortunate youth were identified as Usman Ali, Ejaz Nazir, Fakhr Zaman and Nasir.

Among the victims of the accident, 13 youths belong to Gujarat. The victims’ families demanded a strict legal action should be taken against the human trafficking agents who left their beloved ones on the mercy of the merciless waves.

-Waiting for miracle-

Families are worried about their loved ones and waiting for a miracle every moment that there might be a chance their sons got a shelter and avoid the tragic death in the sea.

A 35-year-old Muhammad Amjad—a resident of Gujranwala—was also among the missing persons. His mother eyes are looking for his son while Amjad’s sister continuously praying for safe return of his brother.

A 27-year-old Kashif of Sialkot also dreamed of better days but met with unfortunate incident and his dreams remain unfulfilled. He left his hope in quest of better future but could not reach the destination.

Thirteen more youths like him who were victims of the accident belong to Gujarat. The family members demanded a strict legal action be taken against the agents, so that someone else’s child does not suffer from this problem.

IOM, UNHCR call for decisive action to prevent future deaths

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency in a statement issued called for urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea following the latest tragedy in the Mediterranean, the worst in several years.

IOM and UNHCR reiterate that search and rescue at sea is a legal and humanitarian imperative.

“It is clear, that the current approach to the Mediterranean is unworkable. Year after year, it continues to be the most dangerous migration route in the world, with the highest fatality rate. States need to come together and address the gaps in proactive search and rescue, quick disembarkation, and safe regular pathways. These collective efforts should have the human rights of migrants and saving lives at the centre of any response” said Federico Soda, IOM Director for the Department of Emergencies.

“The EU must put safety and solidarity at the heart of its action in the Mediterranean. In view of the increased movements of refugees and migrants in the Mediterranean, collective efforts, including greater coordination between all Mediterranean States, solidarity and responsibility-sharing, as reflected in the EU’s Pact on Migration and Asylum are essential to save lives.

This includes the establishment of an agreed regional disembarkation and redistribution mechanism for people who arrive by sea, which we continue to advocate for.“ said Gillian Triggs, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection.

Footage of migrant boat off Pylos hours before it capsized

Senior Producer BBC News Brussels bureau tweeted the footage of the migrant boat off Pylos hours before it capsized. “It was filmed by a member of the crew of a merchant vessel that offered the migrants supplies,” he said.

The video credit goes to @DefenceLine and TikTok user dimitrisstathopou35. We’ve verified the video with the help of the amazing team of @bbcverrify.

Where is Pylos ?

The ship carrying over 750 refugees sank in international waters, reportedly 47 nautical miles (87km) southwest of Pylos, off the Peloponnese coast.

According to the international media, the spot is close to one of the deepest areas of the Mediterranean.

AJK observes mourning day over boat tragedy

The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK government is observing a daylong mourning today at the official level and kept the national flag half-masted.