PM orders motorway officials to ensure all vehicles are fit for travel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the lives lost in the Kallar Kahar bus accident on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, he also expressed concern over the frequency of accidents at the Salt Range.

PM Sharif ordered the motorway authorities to ensure that the vehicles playing on the highway are fit for travel and the drivers fulfill all standards of driving.

Travel can only be made safe by following the rules and regulations, the PM said, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for them.

At least 14 people, including women and children, were killed and dozens others injured when an Islamabad-bound passenger bus turned turtle on the motorway near Kallar Kahar.

As per details, the ill-fated accident occurred at 3:30pm when a passenger bus collided with a divider on the motorway near Kallar Kahar.

Also Read: 14 killed, many injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar

The driver of the bus had allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to failure of the brakes, hit the divider and turned over.

Resultantly, 14 people, including five women and children, were killed on the spot and 13 others sustained wounds.

According to the Motorway Police, a relief operation was carried out and the bodies and injured were being transported to hospital.

The police claimed the accident occurred due to brake failure while the bus was heading towards Rawalpindi from Jhang.