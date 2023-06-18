Film industry made tax free, cinema income exempted from tax for 10 years: Marriyum

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday remarked that the local film industry has been made tax free.

The minister was addressing the high achievers of the National Amateur Film Festival Awards, who are scheduled to leave for Australia.

The film industry bounced back due to government measures, Ms Aurangzeb claimed.

She further said that income from cinemas has been exempted from tax for 10 years.

Cinema owners have been asked to keep the ticket prices low, the minister told the delegation.

She also maintained that screen tourism can highlight a positive image of Pakistan.