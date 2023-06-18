National footballer Shumaila Sattar arrested in Lahore

Shumaila Sattar, the goalkeeper of the national football team, has been taken into custody in connection with the Jinnah House attack.

Investigation police executed the arrest of the national player at her residence in Lahore, officials confirmed.

The police say Sattar was involved in the vandalism and arson that occurred at Jinnah House on May 9 following the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Following her identification in the final geofencing list, Shumaila Sattar was apprehended and subsequently transferred to jail for judicial remand.

The police have registered a case against her for the Jinnah House attack, which includes charges under various provisions, including terrorism.