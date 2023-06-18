Watch Live
KP cops foil terrorist attack at Bara check post

Clearance operation underway
Sajjad Haider Jun 18, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police personnel foiled the terrorists attack at Bara Qambar khel police post in Khyber district.

The police foiled the attack by taking full retaliatory action in which four officers sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

The injured personnel were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar Police said clearance operation continues in the area.

khyber pakhtunkhwa

