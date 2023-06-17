Saif Ali Khan’s 10-headed look as ‘Ravan’ in Adipurush spark hilarious reactions

The highly anticipated release of the film Adipurush has sparked a flurry of reactions and memes on social media, particularly regarding Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Lankesh with his ten heads and unexpected costume choice of a simple black T-shirt.

Despite the buzz surrounding the movie’s impressive opening collection of INR140 crore and its global theatrical release on Friday, audiences and critics alike couldn’t help but raise objections to Saif’s unique appearance.

One Reddit user shared a still from Adipurush featuring Saif and humorously captioned it: “Sitting arrangement in rickshaw. Thoda age piche hoke beth jao sab aa jayenge” (Please move a little forward or backward, everyone will fit). Some viewers found it hard to believe that the image was an actual scene from the movie, prompting questions like, “So this is an actual scene and not an edited pic?” and “This is an edit for the meme, right? Please tell me this isn’t actually from the movie.”

Saif’s choice of attire also drew significant attention, with some viewers humorously remarking, “I have the same T-shirt from Decathlon” and “Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?” Others expressed bewilderment, asking, “Is he wearing a T-shirt? What the heck, a 600 crore budget?” One Reddit comment humorously questioned, “Why is Ravan wearing a Jockey T-shirt, bro? What the heck?”

Amidst the mockery, one Reddit user took a dig at the visual effects, suggesting, “Underpaid graphics guy,” while another quipped, “Graphics guy serving notice period.” Comparisons were made to a Colgate Maxfresh ad, and one comment hilariously remarked, “When you hit wrap text in Excel!”

In a review by an Indian newspaper, Adipurush was praised as a visual spectacle, with Saif being hailed as the “saving grace” of the film. However, the reviewer issued a disclaimer, urging viewers to “simply ignore the portions with his nine other heads” as they struggled to find words to explain them.

Directed by Om Raut, known for his work on Tanhaji, Adipurush features an ensemble cast including Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanada, Siddhant Karnick as Vibhishana, and Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari. The film is based on the epic tale of the Ramayana, captivating audiences with its retelling on the big screen.