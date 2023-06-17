Salman Khan vows to uphold Indian culture in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, renowned for his hosting prowess, is gearing up for the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and has assured fans that he will uphold Indian cultural values throughout the show’s duration.

The highly anticipated premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is scheduled for June 17. During a press conference on Friday, Salman Khan, known for providing contestants with a reality check, made his stance clear, stating, “I will ensure that nothing on OTT goes against our culture.”

When questioned about the difference between hosting the show for television and OTT platforms, Salman Khan responded, “I don’t perceive any distinction between the two. The kind of OTT content you are referring to, I do not engage in that.”

Having hosted the show for over a decade on television, Salman Khan is taking over from Karan Johar for the OTT version this year. Audiences can tune in to the Jio Cinema App at 9 pm on June 17 to stream the show.

Salman Khan’s commitment to preserving Indian cultural values reflects the ongoing debates surrounding content on digital platforms. As the OTT landscape continues to expand, there has been increased scrutiny on the portrayal of sensitive topics and adherence to cultural norms.

By emphasizing his dedication to maintaining cultural integrity, Salman Khan aims to strike a balance between entertainment and cultural sensitivities within the context of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ platform. As a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry, his words carry weight and influence the public’s perception of the show.

As the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ commences, viewers eagerly anticipate Salman Khan’s impactful hosting style and expect a fair, entertaining, and culturally conscious representation of the contestants’ lives within the confines of the show.

With Salman Khan at the helm, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ aims to captivate audiences while upholding the values that are deeply rooted in Indian culture. The premiere marks the beginning of a new chapter for the show, as it ventures into the world of online streaming, ready to embrace the dynamic possibilities of the OTT platform.