Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘I Love You,’ diluted and underwhelming stalker thriller

The film “I Love You” falls victim to the same dilution and meaninglessness that the phrase it shares its name with has suffered in modern culture. Clocking in at a mere one hour and 35 minutes, the film fails to offer much substance or intrigue.

It attempts to revive the age-old stalking drama that once propelled Shah Rukh’s career in the 90s, but adds a high-tech twist. It’s important to mention Shah Rukh because the film is clearly an homage to him, featuring songs by the superstar playing in the background throughout.

The story of “I Love You” begins with Satya (Rakul Preet Singh) getting engaged to her colleague and beau, Vishal (Akshay Oberoi), in their office against the backdrop of Diwali. Strangely, the office appears deserted, with only one man, Rakesh, aka RO (Pavail Gulati), manning the security system. In an implausible turn of events, even the security guard locks up the office and leaves for dinner, leaving Satya all alone in the building.

She eventually calls RO for help, unaware that he is the mastermind behind her entrapment. These events unfold within the first 20-25 minutes, setting the stage for a survival thriller confined to a single location. However, the subsequent plot becomes a monotonous drag as the lead characters chase each other around the building, with one acting as the attacker and the other as the escaper.

While the film’s short runtime allows for potential investment in exploring the lead actors’ backstories, it fails to do so. This lack of character development hinders the story’s progression and prevents it from becoming anything more than a predictable and formulaic narrative.

“I Love You” feels like a watered-down version of an episode from the popular series “Black Mirror,” where an app enables users to stalk someone by livestreaming their home’s every nook and cranny. Unfortunately, the film fails to elicit the intended sense of fear and instead veers towards unintentional humor, falling short of capturing the menacing presence and devilish charm that Shah Rukh Khan effortlessly conveyed.

To be fair, comparing “I Love You” to Shah Rukh Khan’s work is unfair, but considering the film is meant as an ode to the superstar, the stalker’s inspiration comes across as uninspiring and amateurish. The lack of backstory and the exaggerated performance contribute to this perception.

Rakul Preet Singh, portraying the victim of stalking, attempts to carry the film but struggles with the inconsistent portrayal of her character, oscillating between moments of distress and moments of smirk, even singing along with her stalker to “Tu Mere Saamne” from “Darr.” The film was shot in rapid succession, incorporating underwater scenes and weapon usage, but these elements feel superficial and fail to contribute meaningfully.

On the other hand, Pavail Gulati delivers an instantly recognizable performance as the stalker RO, emanating the necessary unsettling vibes. However, his character’s actions become predictable due to the film’s linear nature, while his overall performance is hampered by weak writing and character development. After all, how much can one show as a stalker when the film offers little beyond expressive love and ax-wielding?

Nikhil Mahajan, the writer and director of “I Love You,” has previously helmed movies in Marathi. With this film, he seizes the opportunity to create an intense tribute to stalker-based movies, but the result is uninspired and fails to captivate.

Similar to how the phrase “I Love You” has lost its meaning in the modern era, the film “I Love You” also suffers from a lack of translation and an underwhelming impact.