Naimal Khawar trolled for getting cosmetic surgery

Former actress, Naimal Khawar, known for her role in the film Verna and her debut drama Anaa, has been the subject of speculation regarding her changed appearance.

Naimal, who gained fame through her acting career and subsequently left the industry after marrying superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi, is an active presence on social media, often sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans on Instagram.

Over the past few months, Naimal posted several photoshoots for various fashion brands, leading many to believe that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures as her face appeared noticeably different. This speculation prompted reactions from people, which were documented on various online platforms.

While Naimal delighted her followers with breathtaking pictures from her trip to Nathia Gali, where she immersed herself in the beauty of nature, netizens seemed more focused on her altered appearance. Unfortunately, this attention resulted in a barrage of negative comments directed towards the actress. However, Naimal refused to let the criticism bring her down.

Taking to social media, Naimal addressed the issue and expressed her disappointment with the negativity, calling on people to spread kindness in the realm of social media. Despite the harsh criticism, messages of support and encouragement also emerged. One fan wrote, “You’re beautiful; don’t let these negative comments bring you down. You look absolutely amazing. You’re still the same Naimal, so be strong and confident always!”

It is not the first time Naimal Khawar has faced criticism regarding her choices concerning her appearance. In the past, she received backlash when she decided to undergo lip fillers, prompting questions about altering her natural features.

As Naimal continues to navigate the public eye and share glimpses of her life with her fans, it is important to remember that individuals have the right to make choices about their own bodies and appearance. While opinions may differ, it is crucial to approach such discussions with empathy and respect, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and accepted.