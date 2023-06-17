Manoj Muntashir defends dialogues in ‘Adipurush,’ explains writing style amid criticism

Co-writer Manoj Muntashir offers insights into the writing process behind the dialogues in Om Raut’s Adipurush, defending the simplicity of the lines.

In a recent interview, Muntashir addressed criticisms and explained the reasoning behind his writing choices.

One particular line faced heavy backlash, where Devdatta Nage, portraying Bajrang, said, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki.” Directed by Om Raut, the film stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

Speaking to Republic World, Muntashir stated, “It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing: if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division.”

He further elaborated, “When grandmothers narrated the tales of Ramayan, they used this language. The dialogue you mentioned, priests and narrators used to say it in the same way I have written. I am not the first one to write this dialogue; it’s already there.”

While Adipurush garnered fervent anticipation from fans and witnessed an emotional response in theaters, certain individuals criticized the film’s lines, labeling them as “tapori” style. Additionally, the movie faced scrutiny for its VFX quality. Produced by T-Series, Adipurush released nationwide in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. According to the film’s team, it amassed ₹140 crore globally on its opening day.