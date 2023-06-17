Ben Affleck’s absence from ‘The Flash’ credits, sparks outrage among fans

The highly anticipated movie, The Flash, has taken the world by storm with its release this week, dominating the box office and capturing the attention of audiences everywhere.

Starring the talented Ezra Miller in the lead role, the film has generated headlines for various reasons, both positive and negative. While Miller’s performance has been a standout, one of the major talking points has been the star-studded cameos, including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Michael Keaton. However, it appears that there is one glaring omission in the credits, causing disappointment among Affleck’s devoted fan base.

For those unaware, The Flash may mark one of the final occasions we witness Affleck donning the cape and cowl as Batman in the DC Extended Universe before he concludes his tenure as the Caped Crusader in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. This revelation has elicited a wide range of emotions, as fans realize they may not have the opportunity to see him portray this iconic superhero again. Affleck himself has expressed a sense of premature closure regarding his time as Bruce Wayne.

As The Flash garners immense attention and fans flock to theaters to witness its spectacle, many have noticed a glaring omission in the credits. Ben Affleck is not listed at all for his portrayal of Batman in the movie. This oversight has sparked anger among his loyal supporters, who have wasted no time in directing their frustrations toward James Gunn, the film’s director. Twitter has become the platform for fans to voice their concerns, demanding an explanation from Gunn for this exclusion.

One disgruntled Twitter user expressed their disappointment, saying, “@JamesGunn, are you so unprofessional that Ben Affleck received no credit in The Flash? He doesn’t appear in the main credits or the cast list at the end of the film. I fail to understand why @wbd and us, the fans, ended up with you.” Another user lamented the missed opportunity for a solo film featuring Affleck’s Batman, suggesting that Gunn played a role in the project’s cancellation.

As the controversy unfolds, fans eagerly await an official response and clarification regarding Ben Affleck’s absence from The Flash’s credits. The fervent outcry from supporters highlights the significance of Affleck’s portrayal of Batman and the deep connection fans have developed with his iteration of the beloved character.