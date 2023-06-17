Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, a former cast member of the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and her husband Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together, as reported by Page Six. The exciting news was revealed by Kardashian herself during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, where Barker was performing.

While Barker played on stage, Kardashian held up a sign that caught everyone’s attention. The sign simply said, “Travis I’m pregnant,” and it was followed by a heartfelt kiss between the couple. This joyful announcement comes one year after their opulent wedding ceremony held in Italy, surrounded by their loved ones.

Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, have been open about their desire to have a child together, which has been documented on Kardashian’s Hulu show. They have explored various methods, including rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and herbal remedies, in their journey to conceive.

In a recent episode of their show, the couple shared that they have decided to conclude their IVF journey. Kardashian expressed her strong belief in God’s plan for them, stating, “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

This upcoming addition to their family will make Kardashian a mother of four, as she already shares three children—Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8—with her former partner, Scott Disick. Barker also has children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, including son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The couple’s journey to conceive has been documented on their show, with cameras capturing their doctor’s appointments and heartfelt conversations about their shared dream of expanding their family. Despite the challenges they have faced, Kardashian and Barker have remained hopeful and committed. Their fans and well-wishers are eagerly awaiting further updates on Kardashian’s pregnancy journey as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives.