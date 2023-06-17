How motorbike registration number helps in arrest of a mugger?

An incident of mugging took place inside Canal View Society on June 5. A lone, armed man took away Rs 100,000 in cash and precious valuables worth Rs 0.86 million from a woman and her daughter at their doorstep.

Mustafa Town police registered case no. 893/23 under Section 392 (robbery) on the complaint of the victim’s husband.

In his statement to the police, the complainant told them that his wife and daughter returned home from school when an armed man on a motorbike snatched Rs 100,000 of cash and valuables worth Rs 0.86 million from them.

Mustafa Town police made the arrest of the suspect involved in just ten days.

Sharing details, Mustafa Town police’ Station Investigation Officer (SIO) Syed Zafar Hussain Bukhari said that the victim is a principal of a private school, and she returned home with her daughter when a motorcyclist held them hostage at gunpoint outside their house.

The victim has installed closed-circuit television, or CCTV, cameras at the entrance of her house. Police retrieve footage from CCTV cameras, which helps them identify the suspect.

Bukhari said that police monitored the motorcycle seen in the footage closely and got the vehicle registration number.

With the help of the registration number, police reached the owner, who had refused his involvement in the crime.

Police checked the call data record (CDR) of the motorbike owner to validate his statement, and it was proven that he was not present at the crime scene at the time of the mugging.

Bukhari said that the suspect, during interrogation, told police that he had given his two-wheeler to one of his friends for his use. Police have shown him pictures of the suspect involved.

The suspect has confirmed that the suspect seen in the footage is his friend, and he took his motorcycle for his use on the day of the mugging.

Bukhari said that the motorbike owner helps the police arrest the suspect. Police have recovered cash and valuables from his possession.