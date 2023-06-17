Fazl predicts JUI-F’s victory in upcoming elections

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman has said that his party would come to power after upcoming general elections and emphasised that the fitnas wouldn’t be allowed to come into power again.

Speaking to media in DI Khan, he said that it was necessary to remove the people who were obstructing the path of progress and today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s politics has been concluded. “I challenge the PTI to show a single accomplishment from their three and a half years in power,” he said.

Earlier, the PDM chairman inaugurated 132 KV Abdul Khel new grid station in Dera Ghazi Khan. On this occasion, Federal Minister of Communications Maulana Asaad Mehmood was also present.

It should be noted that the 40 km transmission line of DI Khan Grid Station has been laid at a cost of Rs 90.5 million.