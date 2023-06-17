Pakistani crime drama “Kukri” selected for Indian Film Festival

Abu Aleeha’s crime drama, “Kukri,” continues to make waves as it secures a spot at the upcoming Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.

The film, which delves into the life of Pakistan’s infamous serial killer, Javed Iqbal, has been chosen to be showcased alongside the finest Bollywood and Regional South Asian films during the festival, set to take place from August 11 to August 20.

The news of this selection was enthusiastically shared by the filmmaker himself on Twitter. Expressing his delight, he wrote, “Delighted to announce that Kukri, the untold story of the serial killer, Javed Iqbal, has been selected for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.” He further added that his film would be competing against other exceptional cinematic offerings from the Indian subcontinent.

After encountering various obstacles and experiencing delays, the highly anticipated Pakistani film finally premiered on June 2. The director, Abu Aleeha, made significant revisions to the movie, including a change in its title to “Kukri.” Earlier this year, he had made his plans known to resubmit the film to the censor board for approval. In an exclusive interview with The Express Tribune, Aleeha clarified that the decision to alter the film’s name was in response to concerns that the original title, “Javed Iqbal,” could be misinterpreted as glorifying the character. He emphasized that the film aimed to raise awareness and prompt individuals to identify child abusers, rather than celebrating Iqbal or his heinous crimes.

“Kukri” is based on the true story of Javed Iqbal, who confessed to the brutal murders of 100 young boys in Lahore in 1999. Its captivating narrative has already garnered international recognition, having premiered at a film festival in the United Kingdom and being selected for the esteemed Berlin International Art Film Festival.

With its selection for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, “Kukri” continues to captivate audiences and shed light on the dark realities of child abuse. It serves as a powerful reminder to society to remain vigilant in protecting children and bringing perpetrators to justice.