‘Adipurush’, fans disappointed as it falls short of expectations

Om Raut’s latest offering, Adipurush, attempts to recreate the timeless epic tale of Ramayana but unfortunately fails to deliver a satisfying cinematic experience.

Despite drawing inspiration from popular franchises like Avengers, Lord of The Rings, and Game of Thrones, with a dash of Temple Run, the film falls short on multiple fronts. Raut’s contemporary take on Ramayana lacks the depth and grandeur of the original, leaving viewers longing for a return to the glory of the ancient text.

The execution of Adipurush is marred by a messy combination of over-the-top CGI and mediocre visual effects. The intentional insertion of funny dialogues feels out of place in a sensitive and mythological narrative.

It’s hard to comprehend the reasoning behind having Hanuman utter phrases like ‘Jalegi tere baap ki’ (Your father will burn). Such choices undermine the authenticity and reverence associated with the story.

The film wastes no time on character development or delving into the backstories of Ayodhya. Instead, it swiftly establishes that Ram (played by Prabhas as Raghav), Lakshman (Sunny Singh as Shesh), and Sita (Kriti Sanon as Janaki) have embarked on their 14-year vanvaas (exile). Raavan (Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh), disguised as a sadhu, kidnaps Janaki, triggering a series of key events from the Ramayana.

Moments such as Shurpanakha’s encounter with Janaki and Shabri’s interaction with Raghav add some impact to the narrative. Additionally, Bajrang (Devdatta Nage as Hanuman) meets Ram in the jungle and aids in the rescue of Janaki from Raavan.

The first half of the film feels sluggish and fails to engage viewers with its characters or storyline. The screenplay lacks momentum, relying on average dialogues to propel the narrative forward. It is only in the second half, when Ram begins constructing Ram Setu and embarks on his journey to Lanka with his army, that the pace picks up. The ensuing action sequences featuring CGI armies clashing provide the film’s most impressive moments and are likely to elicit mixed reactions.

Adipurush boasts a staggering budget of INR600 crore ($80 million), but the extravagant production value does not compensate for the shallow character development and cartoonish representations. While Prabhas displays conviction in his portrayal of Lord Ram, his expressions come across as wooden, lacking the charm and warmth associated with the character. Kriti delivers a decent performance as Sita, showcasing her charm on screen. Her confrontation scene with Raavan is well-executed and effectively written.

Sunny Singh’s involvement is limited, but his action scenes opposite Vatsal Seth as Meghnath are visually spectacular. Sonal Chauhan’s role as Raavan’s wife, Mandodri, is disappointingly brief, with only two scenes and minimal dialogue. However, the standout performance comes from Devadatta as Hanuman, who breathes life into the CGI character, infusing the film with much-needed gravitas.

Saif Ali Khan emerges as the saving grace of Adipurush, eliciting emotions and delivering better expressions compared to the other cast members. However, the portrayal of Raavan’s nine other heads remains perplexing and difficult to explain.

The film’s music, composed by Ajay-Atul and Sachet–Parampara, stands out as the heart of Adipurush. The renditions of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Ram Siya Ram” are particularly enchanting and evoke a sense of reverence. The track “Shivoham,” featuring Lankesh playing a musical instrument in his den, provides a visual spectacle.