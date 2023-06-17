Greece boat disaster: FIA hones in on local facilitators

Following the tragic boat accident in Greece, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a thorough investigation into the involvement of Pakistani individuals and agents in the illegal smuggling of victims.

The agency aims to apprehend those responsible for facilitating such illegal activities, ensuring that justice is served for the victims and their families.

In their efforts to gather crucial information, FIA Spokesperson Kamran Khan revealed that details are being collected from the heirs of the missing and deceased persons.

To further aid the investigation, a public notice has been issued, urging individuals with any knowledge of the agents involved to come forward and share relevant information.

To effectively carry out the investigation, a team of seasoned officers has been designated by the FIA.

The team comprises Inspector Hadi Prastan, Inspector Abdullah, Inspector Waqar Awan, and Sub-Inspector Artza Ansar, all of whom are stationed in various anti-human trafficking circles within the FIA.

Their collective expertise and experience will be instrumental in unravelling the complexities surrounding the case.

With the utmost concern for the safety and privacy of individuals assisting in the investigation, the FIA has assured that the identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.