Indian man turns heads with mind-blowing one-wheel electric scooter invention!

An Indian man has successfully created a unique electric scooter with only one wheel, showcasing his innovative approach to transportation.

The entire process of building the one-wheeled self-balancing electric scooter was documented in a video posted on the Creative Science YouTube channel.

In the video, the creator begins by sketching the basic structure of the scooter on cardboard to refine the design and make necessary adjustments before working with metal sheets.

By transferring the finalized cardboard design onto a large metal sheet, the individual cuts out the required pieces. These metal pieces are then welded together to form the wheel’s arch.

To ensure better balance, the scooter utilizes a wider wheel equipped with a hub motor. Additionally, the creator fabricates a seat using metal sheets and incorporates a storage compartment underneath it to house the scooter’s battery pack.

A metal fairing is also constructed, reminiscent of older scooter designs. The handlebar and headlamp unit are borrowed from an existing scooter, while a bracket secures the wheel and a fabricated metal pipe serves as the handlebar’s rod.

Once the structural work is finished, a self-balancer sensor is added to the scooter. This sensor plays a vital role in maintaining stability, enabling the scooter to remain upright despite having only one wheel.

Precise installation of the sensor is crucial for accurate calibration, ensuring it remains securely in place. The wires from the wheel are connected to the sensor, while another set of wires connects the sensor to the throttle cable.

After the technical aspects are completed, the panels are removed, and the entire scooter undergoes a painting process. It is first primed and then sprayed with a yellow color.

Sharp metal edges on the scooter are covered using a pipe. Despite its unconventional appearance, the scooter functions remarkably well. The installed sensor effectively prevents the scooter from tipping forward or backward.

Notably, the creator achieved this feat without relying on advanced modern technologies, showcasing their impressive home-built creation.