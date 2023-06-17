Asad Umar retaliates against Asif’s derogatory comments towards Western expats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has criticised Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks on Pakistani expatriates living in Western countries.

In a tweet, Umar strongly condemned Asif’s comments, deeming them both shameful and ill-informed.

He highlighted the significant contribution of Pakistani expatriates, pointing out that during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, approximately $10.5 billion in remittances were received from North America, Europe, and Australia.

These remittances account for 42% of the total remittances to Pakistan.

Umar further emphasised that the current reserves of the central bank amount to around $4 billion.

He argued that without the inflow of these remittances, Pakistan would have faced the risk of defaulting on its financial obligations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif faced severe backlash for his derogatory remarks targeting overseas Pakistanis residing in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

During a recent session of the National Assembly, Asif faced criticism for discussing the decline in remittances and making disparaging comments about Pakistanis living in the United States and Canada.

He alleged that these individuals only criticise their homeland and refrain from sending remittances.

Additionally, he claimed that they return to Pakistan solely for burying their deceased relatives and selling their properties before leaving again.

Asif attributed the primary source of remittances to Pakistan to Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

He acknowledged the approximately 2.8 million Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and 1.8 million in the UAE, who have family members in Pakistan and invest in properties in the country, as major contributors.

The defence minister labelled Pakistanis in the United States and Canada as “shameless” individuals who criticise and insult Pakistan.

He urged them to show respect to the country that has provided them with respect and a sense of identity.

Asif highlighted the challenging work conditions faced by Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where they work in extreme temperatures and send remittances back home.

He also noted that while these individuals return to Pakistan for festivals, those residing in Canada and the US often choose not to visit but still threaten to withhold remittances from Pakistan.