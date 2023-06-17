Lizard in ‘Layers’ cake, netizens spur social media with memes

In a bizarre and alarming incident, a dead lizard was discovered inside a store-bought cake from Layres Bakeshop in Faisalabad, causing widespread concern and raising questions about food safety standards.

The incident came to light when a customer purchased a pre-packaged cake from Layers Bakeshop in Faisalabad and made the shocking discovery upon slicing into it.

The customer immediately contacted the bakery to report the disturbing incident. Pictures and videos of the cake with the lizard trapped inside quickly circulated on social media, sparking outrage and demands for an investigation into the bakery’s hygiene practices.

Many netizens expressed their disgust and urged authorities to take swift action against those responsible. Though many also took it in a hilarious way to create memes amid disgusting incident.

A user said, “I was just thinking about getting layers ka cake lekin ab chipkali se dar lag raha hai,” meaing that he planned on buying a cake from the concerned bakery though he is scared of the lizard in the cake, hence he will not continue to do so.

Another wrote, “Bought a cake from Layers and found my EX died in there!,” what he meant by that was he was calling his ex girlfriend a ‘lizard.’

A netizens tried to portay the horrible incident in a healthy way by saying, ‘Layers Cake with Extra Lizard Protein.’

The discovery of the lizard in the cake has also prompted discussions on social media about the need for better regulatory oversight and stricter enforcement of food safety standards in Pakistan. Many users have expressed their concerns over the incident and called for stronger measures to protect consumers from such incidents in the future.