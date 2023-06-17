Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Jaw-dropping colors, rotating bezels!

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is set to be released in two different case sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Alongside the new foldable smartphones, Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Pro at its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea next month.

Ahead of the event, leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have surfaced, showcasing various color options.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to come in silver, black, and cream, while the Watch 6 Classic will likely be available in black and silver.

The leaked images of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic reveal a design that closely resembles the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, featuring rotating bezels.

These mechanical bezels will enable users to navigate through widgets and applications, confirming previous rumors.

Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to have two variants, with 40mm and 44mm case sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may come in 43mm and 47mm sizes.

Both models could offer Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options. Samsung is also expected to equip the Galaxy Watch 6 series with sapphire lens protection for the display, ensuring resistance against scratches.

Moreover, the watches are said to have a 5ATM water resistance rating.

The highly anticipated unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is expected to take place at the end of July during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul.

This event will also mark the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and possibly the Galaxy Tab S9.