IPP president Aleem Khan kicks off political meetings

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan on Saturday held rounds of meetings with former lawmakers.

Several former members of the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies convened a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting primarily focused on discussing the prevailing political landscape in the country.

Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, a former lawmaker, expressed his unwavering confidence in the leadership abilities of Abdul Aleem Khan.

He further conveyed his intention to join the IPP, bringing with him a significant faction from Faisalabad.

During the meeting, other prominent attendees, including former MPA Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka and Muhammad Shah Khagga, also engaged in deliberations with IPP official.

The discussions revolved around analysing and evaluating the current political situation in the country.