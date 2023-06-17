Faiz Hameed carried out every order by Imran to become army chief: Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan made startling allegations regarding the former director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI), General (retd) Faiz Hameed. Khan claimed that Hameed acted upon the instructions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan due to his ambition to become the army chief.

During the interview with private TV channel, he revealed that Imran Khan was actively involved in the decision to disqualify Jahangir Tareen, the Chief of IPP, from political activities. Furthermore, he alleged that Faiz Hameed played a pivotal role in executing this decision.

Highlighting the power dynamics within the party, Aleem Khan stated that a gang of five, consisting of a big developer - whom he didn’t name - former first lady, Faiz Hameed, Farah Gogi, and former principal secretary Azam Khan, exerted complete control over party affairs and meticulously planned and executed every strategy.

Additionally, Aleem Khan levelled accusations against Imran Khan, claiming that his residence was filled with ill-gotten funds.

He said that the developer sent gifts to Imran Khan through Farah Gogi.

When the former prime minister was informed about these gifts by the ex-ISI chief and current army chief, Asim Munir; Imran Khan sacked him.

He mentioned that he had a longstanding relationship with PTI chairman. I personally had the privilege of being one of the first donors to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH), he said and added that his donation to the hospital continues to this day.

IPP president said that despite not being awarded a ticket by Imran Khan in 2013, he actively campaigned for his former party.

Aleem Khan said that he was not even awarded party ticket in 2015 where he was the best contestant against PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, however, he remained dedicated to the party and its ideology.

IPP president mentioned that Imran Khan was markedly different before 2018.

He said Imran Khan believed that former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Pervez Khattak did not adhere to his directives ensuing the ‘Buzdar formula’ in Punjab.

Aleem Khan expressed that the governance in Punjab deteriorated rapidly within a span of four years.

The reason for this, he said that Farah Gogi and her associates held significant influence in the appointment of officials such as deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners, and district police officers (DPOs).

Additionally, he mentioned that he was imprisoned for bringing attention to the alleged misconduct of Usman Buzdar.

IPP president kicks off political meetings

Earlier today, IPP President Aleem Khan held rounds of meetings with former lawmakers.

Several former members of the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assemblies convened a meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting primarily focused on discussing the prevailing political landscape in the country.

Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, a former lawmaker, expressed his unwavering confidence in the leadership abilities of Abdul Aleem Khan.

He further conveyed his intention to join the IPP, bringing with him a significant faction from Faisalabad.

During the meeting, other prominent attendees, including former MPA Farrukh Mumtaz Maneka and Muhammad Shah Khagga, also engaged in deliberations with IPP official.

The discussions revolved around analysing and evaluating the current political situation in the country.