Sharif scion confident of securing two-third majority in elections

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday held separate meetings with Shah Ji Gul Afridi and various other party leaders and officials.

Shahji Gul Afridi, a former MNA, and Taj Afridi, a former Senator held a meeting with Maryam Nawaz, the Senior Vice President of PML-N. The meeting was attended by former MPs Bilawal Afridi, Shafiq Afridi, and Basirat Bibi. Additionally, mayors from three tehsils, including Lindi Kotal and Jamrood, were also present during the meeting.

During these meetings, she underlined that PML-N embraces representatives from all regions of the federation. She expressed confidence that in the upcoming election, the party will establish itself as a formidable parliamentary force throughout the country.

The Sharif scion said that the inclusion of groups of individuals in the party are dedicated to serving the nation. She said that incompetence and corruption ruled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past decade.

Ms Nawaz expressed her determination to bolster the presence of the PML-N in all regions of the country, adding that the people of the province will also be freed from 10 years of oppression and terrorism.

Separately, PML-N Punjab General Secretary Owais Leghari and others also met party Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on being elected as the chief organiser of PML-N.

On the occasion, she confidently stated that they will secure a two-third majority in the general elections and instructed the party officials and workers to initiate a campaign aimed at engaging with the public and promoting their message.