Downtick in gold price in Pakistan

The international market and local exchange markets in Pakistan have experienced a notable decline in gold price on Saturday.

In the global market, the price of gold per ounce has decreased by $7, reaching a level of $1958. Consequently, the prices of gold in local exchange markets have also witnessed a decrease.

On Saturday, various cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, and Sukkur reported prices for gold per tola and 10 grams of gold.

The price per tola was recorded at Rs1,700, while 10 grams of gold were priced at Rs1,458.

Consequently, the decline in gold prices in bullion markets resulted in the price per tola reaching Rs221,700, and the price for 10 grams of gold falling to Rs190,072.

In contrast, the price of silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola remaining at Rs2,650, and the price for 10 grams of silver staying at Rs2,271.