Secret corridor unveiled in Great Pyramid of Giza

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery in the Great Pyramid of Giza. A hidden corridor, measuring nine meters in length, was recently found within the Pyramid of Khufu.

This remarkable find, announced by the Egyptian tourism and antiquities minister in March 2023, holds great potential for further exploration and tourism in the country.

Although the purpose of the corridor remains uncertain, the scientific community is excited about the opportunity to unravel more secrets of the ancient structure.

The team responsible for this discovery is called Scan Pyramid, an organization specializing in using cutting-edge technology to examine the pyramid’s interior without direct access.

By employing infrared thermography and scanning techniques, Scan Pyramid has been able to create detailed images of the pyramid’s interior, including Khufu’s supposed tomb.

According to Mostafa Waziri, the head of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, the newly found passageway’s ceiling was likely constructed to alleviate the weight on the main entrance or to lighten the load on an as-yet-undiscovered area.

Further scanning efforts will continue in the quest for more hidden secrets within the pyramids. Despite concerns about ancient curses and malevolent mummies, the thirst for knowledge about these magnificent structures persists.

As long as there are untold mysteries waiting to be revealed, there will always be a captivated audience eager to learn more.