Kartik Aaryan sets the dance floor on fire with ‘Gujju Pataka’ in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

Kartik Aaryan, the popular actor known for his lively dance numbers in movies such as “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Character Dheela 2.0,” has added another energetic track to his repertoire.

The song, titled “Gujju Pataka,” is featured in his upcoming film “Satyaprem Ki Katha” and was released on Friday.

In this vibrant song, Kartik is seen showcasing his dance moves at various weddings that represent different cultures. He charmingly refers to himself as the most desirable groom. The visuals of the song are filled with color and vibrancy, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The composition and vocals for “Gujju Pataka” are by Meet Bros, while the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. This collaboration brings together their creative talents to create a catchy and lively track.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” reunites Kartik Aaryan with his co-star from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” Kiara Advani. The film’s trailer depicts Kartik’s quest for love, where he meets Kiara, who is already in a committed relationship. Their journey is filled with the pursuit of their love for each other, while also navigating the challenges that accompany it.

Kartik, who currently stands at the peak of his career, recently shared his thoughts on the fear of losing everything. During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, he expressed his unwavering belief in his talent and self. Coming from a background with limited resources, Kartik is confident that even if he were to lose everything he has achieved, he would regain even more. He possesses the self-assurance and determination to rebuild his success. Kartik emphasized the importance of retaining his self-belief, stating that he does not wish to lose it.

With his talent, charm, and dedication, Kartik Aaryan continues to captivate audiences with his impressive dance numbers and performances. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” to witness his chemistry with Kiara Advani and enjoy the foot-tapping melodies like “Gujju Pataka” that accompany the film.