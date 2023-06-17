Apple’s game-changing iOS 17 feature: Say goodbye to eye strain forever!

Apple is prioritizing eye safety in the upcoming iOS 17 update by introducing a new feature. Over the years, Apple has implemented various tools like Night Shift, True Tone, and Dark Mode to protect users’ eyes. With iOS 17, they are adding another safety measure related to eyes.

The new feature, called Screen Distance, aims to reduce eye strain and minimize the risk of short-sightedness, especially in children who regularly use Apple devices.

It works by alerting users when they hold their iPhone or iPad Pro too close to their eyes for an extended period. The recommended distance between the device and the eyes is 40-45cm (16-18 inches). If the distance drops below 30cm (12 inches), an “iPhone is Too Close” warning will be triggered.

Moving the device back to a safe distance will display a checkmark on the screen, allowing users to proceed as usual.

Accompanying the Screen Distance warning, users will see a message saying, “Keeping your phone at arm’s length can protect your eyesight.” This is similar to the Headphone Safety feature introduced in iOS 14, which warns users about the risks of prolonged exposure to loud noises when their iPhone’s volume exceeds a certain level.

To activate Screen Distance, users can go to Settings, navigate to the Screen Time tab, and toggle the Screen Distance slider to the ‘on’ position.

This feature will be available on all iPhone and iPad Pro models with Face ID since it utilizes the TrueDepth camera, which powers Face ID, to measure the distance between the screen and the eyes.

Although iOS 17 is set to release in September, Apple provided a sneak peek at some of the other features expected to be included in the update during the WWDC 2023 presentation.

One of the top 10 iOS 17 features is an array of enhancements related to iMessage, aiming to further distinguish Apple’s messaging service from SMS/RCS.

Users will gain the ability to edit texts, reply in threads, and send high-quality videos in group chats that include both iPhone and Android users. Some of these features will likely make their way into the final build of iOS 17.

Additionally, iOS 17 will introduce the StandBy feature, which transforms iPhones into smart displays similar to Amazon Echo Show or Google Nest Hub. Live Voicemail will also be available, allowing users to view and interrupt a live transcript of their calls as the caller records a voicemail message.

While there are many more exciting features confirmed for iOS 17, set to be released later this year, users can read about the three annoying iPhone issues addressed in iOS 16.5.1 in the meantime.