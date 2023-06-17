Dar claims Pakistan arranged to pay off China’s fresh loan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that Pakistan has made arrangements to repay a billion-dollar loan to China, with $300 million expected to be received from the neighbouring country imminently.

While talking to the media, he said that some main payments were pending in June and one of them was to be paid to China.

The finance minister addressed the confusion surrounding the payments to Chinese banks, emphasising that Pakistan consistently meets its payment obligations to China before the due date.

However, Dar said the payment process will be expedited through a fast-track mechanism.

He further explained that discussions have taken place with both Chinese banks involved, resulting in a mutual agreement for the banks to return the designated amount to Pakistan.

Dar said that the government is ensuring external payments.

Regarding recent speculation about Shell, a foreign petroleum company, terminating its business operations in Pakistan, the minister clarified that the company has no intentions of ending its business activities in the country.