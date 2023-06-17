14 killed, many injured in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar

At least 14 people including women and children were killed and dozens others sustained injuries when an Islamabad-bound passenger bus turned turtle on motorway near Kallar Kahar.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident occurred occurred at 3:30 PM when a passenger bus collided with divider at Motorway near Kallar Kahar.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to brake-failure then hit the divider line and overturned.

Resultantly, 14 people including five women and children were killed on the spot and 13 others sustained wounds.

According to Motorway Police, the relief operation is underway and the dead bodies and injured were being transported to hospital for medical assistance.

Motorway police said that the accident happened due to brake failure, the bus was heading towards Rawalpindi to Jhang.