Govt can’t provide relief in power, gas tariffs due to IMF: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday ruled out that the government cannot provide relief to the masses in power and gas tariffs due to the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a presser, he said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government signed a pact with the global lender and not the incumbent government.

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, he said that the person who was once known for his assertive rhetoric, has now found himself in a position of isolation and abandonment.