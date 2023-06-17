Nawaz tells overseas workers to prepare for elections

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that leaders as well as workers have sacrificed for the sake of democracy.

He further called overseas workers the nation’s assets, and asked them to prepare for the next elections.

A delegation of PML-N France chapter met with former premier Nawaz Sharif in London.

“Overseas workers are our assets, prepare for the next elections,” Nawaz told the visiting delegation.

The workers faced an era of oppression with great perseverance, he added.

“Leaders as well as workers sacrificed for democracy,” Nawaz Sharif said.

A senior leader of the delegation claimed that Nawaz Sharif accepted their invitation to visit France.