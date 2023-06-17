Cyclone Biparjoy killed 2 people, injured 22 in Pakistan: WHO

The World Health Organization has issued its report regarding tropical cyclone, Biparjoy, and its impact on Pakistan.

The hurricane has been downgraded to Category 1 after losing intensity, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The report says that four districts of Pakistan were severely affected by the cyclone, while about 100,000 people had to be evacuated to safe places.

It further says that 31,280 people were evacuated from Badin, 23,695 from Sajawal, 22,000 from Thatta, and 5,000 from Malir.

Moreover, two deaths were reported in Pakistan and 22 people injured due to the cyclone.

Over 4,000 patients were provided medical facilities and 1,448 children administered vaccines, the report said.

The health departments requested for additional staff in Thatta, Sajawal and Badin, as 81 relief and 186 medical camps were set up in the affected districts, as per the WHO.

The NDMA is in constant communication with all the agencies concerned, the organization reported.

The entire situation was reviewed in the third technical working group meeting of the WHO.