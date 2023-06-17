Punjab Advocate General Shan Gul resigns

Punjab Advocate General Shan Gul has tendered his resignation from office.

The advocate general submitted his resignation to Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, citing personal reasons.

The Punjab AG has said in his resignation that he is unable to perform further his duties due to personal reasons.

Shan Gul will stay in office and perform his duties till June 26.

In mid-February, the Punjab government had appointed senior lawyer, Muhammad Shan Gul, as the Punjab advocate general.

Gul was previously serving as the additional advocate general of the province since the interim government assumed power.

The interim government had issued a notification in this regard.