PM expresses grief over boat accident off Greek coast

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the boat accident off the coast of Greece that has also reportedly killed many Pakistanis.

The PM prayed for the families of those who have been missing in the accident.

He also said the Pakistani embassy was in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.

Senior politician and president of the newly formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, has also expressed sorrow over the capsizing of a boat carrying migrants off Greece, in which dozens of Pakistanis also lost their lives.

He also called inevitable a crackdown on those who mislead people and send them abroad through illegal means.

Earlier on Saturday, 12 Pakistanis were identified among the survivors of the capsized boat off the coast of Greece, but so far the number and identity of the Pakistani nationals among the deceased was not verified.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a press statement, said the Pakistan Mission in Greece under Ambassador Aamar Aftab remained in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.