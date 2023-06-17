Coalition govt ‘considering’ early dissolution of National Assembly

Leaders of the coalition parties in the federal government have started considering the dissolution of the National Assembly a few days before its constitutional period ends.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has started consultations regarding the date for general elections.

Government leaders are mulling over the proposal to dissolve the National Assembly a week before its constitutional period.

Government functionaries are reportedly holding consultations on organizing the general elections in the first week of November.

The government is allegedly considering holding the elections in November to prolong their poll campaigns.

A final decision on the agreed course of action will be made at a meeting of the allied parties.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also seek instructions from former premier Nawaz Sharif on the matter of the assembly period.

It is worth noting that the constitutional term of the National Assembly will end on August 13, and suggestions are being floated to dissolve the National Assembly on August 9 or 10 for holding elections in November.

On the completion of the term of National Assembly on August 13, general elections will have to be held in 60 days, and 90 days in case of a premature dissolution. In the case of the 90-day option, the elections will be held in November.