Ex-CM Elahi’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti suspended

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan on Saturday suspended former Punjab chief minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

A notification has also been issued in this regard, which stated that the decision was made in light of Bhatti’s alleged involvement in cases related to power abuse and kickbacks.

Joining Bhatti in suspension were Rai Mumtaz Babar and Rai Bakshi Khan, were also relieved of their positions.

Furthermore, the services of employees associated with Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Rai Mumtaz Bhatti were withdrawn as part of the disciplinary action taken.

It is noteworthy Mr Muhammad Khan Bhatti is facing multiple accusations, leading to his detention in various cases, including allegations of receiving kickbacks in development schemes.