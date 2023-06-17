Hollywood actor Al Pacino becomes dad again at 83

Hollywood actor Al Pacino has become a father again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said.

The star’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son named Roman Pacino.

As per reports, Pacino’s rep confirmed in late May that he was expecting his fourth child – his first with Noor.

Pacino – known for films as “The Godfather” (1972), “Scarface” (1983) and “Scent of a Woman” (1992), for which he won an Oscar – has three grown children from previous relationships.

He shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo, and daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Noor Alfallah made headlines in 2017 when she began dating Mick Jagger, who was 74 at that time while she was 22.

In the meantime, it was revealed that Robert De Niro — Al Pacino’s costar in The Godfather Part II, Heat and The Irishman — had become a father again at the age of 79.

The iconic actor shocked the world when he casually announced he ‘just had a baby’ in an interview.